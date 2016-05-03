Keh Bhi De song released from the movie Traffic
Mumbai, May 3: The makers of Traffic have released the second song from the movie “Keh Bhi De” recently.
A Fox Star Studios and EndemolShine India production ‘Traffic’ is an emotional thriller film based on a true story. Directed by Late Rajesh Pillai the movie stars Manoj Bajpayee, Jimmy Sheirgill, Divya Dutta, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Sachin Khedekar and Kitu Gidwani in the lead roles.
The film is scheduled to release on May 6th, 2016.
