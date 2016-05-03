Keh Bhi De song released from the movie Traffic

Mumbai, May 3: The makers of Traffic have released the second song from the movie “Keh Bhi De” recently.

A Fox Star Studios and EndemolShine India production ‘Traffic’ is an emotional thriller film based on a true story. Directed by Late Rajesh Pillai the movie stars Manoj Bajpayee, Jimmy Sheirgill, Divya Dutta, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Sachin Khedekar and Kitu Gidwani in the lead roles.