Keh Bhi De song released from the movie Traffic

May 3, 2016 | By :

Mumbai, May 3: The makers of Traffic have released the second song from the movie “Keh Bhi De” recently.

A Fox Star Studios and EndemolShine India production ‘Traffic’ is an emotional thriller film based on a true story.  Directed by Late Rajesh Pillai the movie stars Manoj Bajpayee, Jimmy Sheirgill, Divya Dutta, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Sachin Khedekar and Kitu Gidwani in the lead roles.

The film is scheduled to release on May 6th, 2016.
Tags: , ,
Related News
Zayn Malik steps into Bollywood, records his first Hindi song
Israeli PM on a six-day visit, also to get a taste of Bollywood
Report says Mallika Sherawat evicted from Paris flat over unpaid rent: Actress terms news as nonsense
India to examine the use of private vehicles as shared taxis to curb traffic
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone wishes talk show host Ellen DeGeneres on her birthday
Movie star Jackie Chan impressed with Bollywood dance style
Top