Kejriwal meets rape survivor at AIIMS

New Delhi, May 26 : Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday met the 13-year-old mentally challenged rape survivor at AIIMS and raised the issue of full statehood over the prevailing law and order situation in the national capital.

“I’ve met the girl and her family. Delhi is not a full state, thus this kind of problems are coming repertedly. And every such incident reminds of having full control over law and order democratically,” Kejriwal told reporters after meeting the victim.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief also said that he had sought an appointment with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

“Today I have sought an appoitment with Rajnath Singh, to discuss full statehood,” Kejriwal said, adding, “But as it (full statehood) will take some time, so till then, we have to deal with local issues democratically by taking the public and law enforcement agencies together.”

The girl, who is an orphan and was residing with her relatives in south Delhi’s Badarpur area, is under treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for the past one week for critical injuries she received after a sexual assault by a neighbour. The accused was arrested on Wednesday.

The girl’s condition is said to be stable.

Police was informed of the rape on May 18 and found the girl lying in an unconscious condition in south Delhi’s Pul Prahladpur area. She had gone missing from her aunt’s home the day before.

Earlier, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal said that she would send a notice to Delhi Police as they failed to inform her and the commission even a week after the incident.

“It is very shocking that Delhi Police did not inform DCW despite their responsibility to share such information with us. I will send a notice to Delhi Police on why they did not inform the commission about the incident,” Maliwal told IANS on Wednesday.