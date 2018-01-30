Kejriwal Vs BJP | AAP to move supreme court on sealing drive ban

The tough war between AAP CM Aravind Kejriwal and BJP is getting tighter with centre’s new move to ban sealing drive. ”The Delhi government will approach the Supreme Court seeking a temporary ban on sealing drive.

“BJP has refused to speak to me, so I am forced to knock on the doors of the apex court,” said Aravind Kejriwal.

After this incident, Manoj Tiwari, part of BJP delegation walked out the meeting said that ‘We sensed their dangerous mood and felt that he was not interested in finding a solution to the problem”.

The sealing drive has affected lakhs of traders, Kejriwal claimed and put the blame on Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal for staying mum on the issue.

Kejriwal said if the Delhi government, LG and the Centre held a meeting together, the matter could be solved in 24 hours.

The sealing drive is being carried out by municipal corporations since last month against properties violating civic norms.