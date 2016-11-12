Kejriwal’s advice to Modi : Act against ‘big and powerful’ corrupt not ‘aam aadmi’

New Delhi, Nov 12 : Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take action against the “big and powerful corrupt” rather than harass the ‘aam aadmi’ (common man).

“Modi ‘ji’ should take action against big and powerful corrupt rather than harass aam aadmi,” Kejriwal tweeted.

The Chief Minister’s remarks came after his visit to the Azadpur market.

After meeting the small traders at the wholesale market, Kejriwal expressed concern.

“Met traders and laborers at Azadpur Mandi. (Demonetisation) could adversely affect daily supply of fruits and vegetables to Delhi if liquidity problem is not solved. (I) am worried,” he tweeted.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also visited the Chandni Chowk markets to ask traders about their problems following the demonetization of higher denomination bills — Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 on Tuesday.

Earlier on Saturday, Kejriwal asked Modi to clarify whether it was the big businessmen and politicians who had the black money or housewives, grocery shop owners, labourers and farmers bracing the long queues to exchange demonetised currency.

Calling the ban on Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes the “biggest scam in recent times”, Kejriwal said that the move would only increase corruption and black money.

“Please provide a list of your friends whom you told about this decision before your announcement on Nov(ember) 8,” Kejriwal asked.

