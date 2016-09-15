Kejriwal’s tongue surgery in Bengaluru through, doctor advices him not to speak for a few days

Bengaluru,Sept15:Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s sharp tongue, that left many an opponent bruised ever since he entered politics, has stopped moving for a while – a development that may come as much-needed relief for his rivals.

The AAP chief has been advised by doctors to avoid speaking for a few days after he underwent successful corrective surgery for his chronic cough at Narayan Health City in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The Delhi CM had his mouth operated on and restructured to treat a cough that has apparently persistent for the last 40 years.

Doctors explained that Kejriwal was suffering from ‘an enlarged soft palate and uvula in relation to a slight increase in the volume of tongue’. In simple words, his tongue was a little too big in respect to the size of his mouth, which was unable to accommodate it. We cannot confirm if that was the reason it was so acerbic.

In a medical release, the Bengaluru hospital briefed the media on the problems with Arvind Kejriwal’s mouth. It was, arguably, an open and shut case.

Not only did his mouth have a limited space for the movement of tongue, but the increasing size of the tongue led to problems in its movement and the abnormal anatomy of his throat and upper portion of mouth were causing small amounts of saliva to trickle into his air passage whenever he suffered from an allergy.

The surgery involved correcting Kejriwal’s small muscle at the roof of mouth, repositioning of the tongue-base relationship and restructuring of the chin. So basically, the Delhi CM took it on the chin.

Now, Kejriwal has been asked to not talk for a couple of days and depending on his recovery time, doctors will take a call on when he can start speaking again.

His opponents should not rejoice too much though, because his fingers, with which he tweets, have not had any surgery.

Kejriwal has in the past taken leaves of absence to treat his cough and has often been at the receiving end of jokes and memes mocking his coughing.