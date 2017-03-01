The Kellyanne Conway kneel gate:Why it is inappropriate for everyone
Washington, March1:When Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump, kneeling on an Oval Office sofa with her shoes on the fabric, Shot a photo. Standing around her were a large group of presidents and chancellors of historically black colleges and universities meeting with President Trump.
Whether this is a case of much ado about nothing, righteous offense or even outrage over disrespect for the office depends on whom you ask.
However, among New Yorkers that PIX11 encountered in an unscientific survey, the reaction to the image grew stronger the more they looked at the photo.
The image has gotten so much attention on social media that for most of Tuesday, two of the Top 10 searches on Twitter were related to the activity in the picture. Conway was captured in the photo on Monday taking photos herself of the HBCU administrators while kneeling on the couch.
The reactions on social media were swift and intense.
“Did no one’s mama tell Kellyanne Conway to take her feet off that damn taxpayer-funded couch?” tweeted Mathew Rodriguez.
“Nope, nope, nope,” @nycsouthpaw tweeted disparagingly.
“I am sorry ma’am, but no shoes on the couch” from @darth just begin the seemingly interminable list of tweets and memes that are all over social media.
The issue, however, is about socializing properly, said Rosa McLeish, founder of the New York School of Etiquette.
“A sorority girl in a sorority house,” is what McLeish, who trains celebrity and business clients in appropriate behavior, thought of when she saw the now-widely shared photo.
“What message are you sending?” she asked rhetorically, noting that Conway’s knees were apart on the couch — an etiquette no-no — “six to eight inches wide.”
“That’s not a good message,” said McLeish, who added that she was “offended personally” by the fact that Conway conducted herself as she did in the presence of HBCU top brass. McLeish, her siblings and her parents all graduated from historically black colleges and universities.
McLeish is in the business of proper behavior. However, as for people in other businesses who saw the photo, their reactions varied.
n an image captured by an AFP photographer, and which sparked an uproar on social media, Conway appears on the couch Monday with her shoes on as President Donald Trump poses for a photo with leaders of historically black colleges and universities.
“I was being asked to take a picture in a crowded room with the press behind us,” Conway explained on Tuesday on Fox Business.
“I was asked to take a certain angle and was doing exactly that. I certainly meant no disrespect, I didn’t mean to have my feet on the couch,” she said.
The image of Conway trended widely on social media, with many Twitter users berating her for what they described as a lack of respect in the Oval Office.
Wall Street Journal columnist Bret Stephens was among those who criticized Conway, suggesting that Trump’s own camp would not have tolerated such a casual stance from previous administrations.
“If Rice or Jarrett had sat like this in Oval Office, conservatives would have screamed themselves hoarse for weeks. Now we own trashy,” he wrote, referring to previous presidential aides.
Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama repeatedly took flak for photos in which he appeared to be relaxing, sometimes with his feet on his desk.
Critics had also chastised Obama for unbuttoning the previous Oval Office dress code that called for a suit jacket and a tie.
This is not the first time Conway has found herself at the center of a storm.
She recently came under fire for plugging the fashion brand of the president’s daughter. The head of the US Office of Government Ethics urged the White House to investigate Conway after the incident, saying she should face disciplinary action.
She also famously coined the term “alternative facts” and referred to a “Bowling Green massacre” — which never happened — during an interview.
Conway later tweeted that she meant to say “Bowling Green terrorists” — referring to two Iraqi men who were indicted in 2011 for trying to send money and weapons to Al-Qaeda, and using improvised explosive devices against US soldiers in Iraq.