The Kellyanne Conway kneel gate:Why it is inappropriate for everyone

Washington, March1:When Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump, kneeling on an Oval Office sofa with her shoes on the fabric, Shot a photo. Standing around her were a large group of presidents and chancellors of historically black colleges and universities meeting with President Trump.

Whether this is a case of much ado about nothing, righteous offense or even outrage over disrespect for the office depends on whom you ask.

However, among New Yorkers that PIX11 encountered in an unscientific survey, the reaction to the image grew stronger the more they looked at the photo.

The image has gotten so much attention on social media that for most of Tuesday, two of the Top 10 searches on Twitter were related to the activity in the picture. Conway was captured in the photo on Monday taking photos herself of the HBCU administrators while kneeling on the couch.

The reactions on social media were swift and intense.

“Did no one’s mama tell Kellyanne Conway to take her feet off that damn taxpayer-funded couch?” tweeted Mathew Rodriguez.

“Nope, nope, nope,” @nycsouthpaw tweeted disparagingly.

“I am sorry ma’am, but no shoes on the couch” from @darth just begin the seemingly interminable list of tweets and memes that are all over social media.

The issue, however, is about socializing properly, said Rosa McLeish, founder of the New York School of Etiquette.

“A sorority girl in a sorority house,” is what McLeish, who trains celebrity and business clients in appropriate behavior, thought of when she saw the now-widely shared photo.

“What message are you sending?” she asked rhetorically, noting that Conway’s knees were apart on the couch — an etiquette no-no — “six to eight inches wide.”

“That’s not a good message,” said McLeish, who added that she was “offended personally” by the fact that Conway conducted herself as she did in the presence of HBCU top brass. McLeish, her siblings and her parents all graduated from historically black colleges and universities.

McLeish is in the business of proper behavior. However, as for people in other businesses who saw the photo, their reactions varied.

“I was being asked to take a picture in a crowded room with the press behind us,” Conway explained on Tuesday on Fox Business. “I was asked to take a certain angle and was doing exactly that. I certainly meant no disrespect, I didn’t mean to have my feet on the couch,” she said. The image of Conway trended widely on social media, with many Twitter users berating her for what they described as a lack of respect in the Oval Office.