Kendall Jenner loves pasta at her Italian restaurant

NYC,Dec13:The reality star took to her app on Monday to share her passion for pasta and her favorite places to eat the Italian dish. “My love for pasta knows no limits,” she wrote. “Seriously, there’s nothing better than digging into a bowl of fresh, delicious spaghetti bolognese!”

As a jet-setting model, naturally, Jenner dished on her go-to restaurants all over the map in cities like Los Angeles, New York City, London and the pasta motherland: Rome. As for her standard order, “I definitely don’t discriminate (but anything with truffles is an added bonus),” she said.

Kendall says she frequents L.A.’s Il Pastaio with on-again-off-again bro-in-law Lord Disick, dubbing their truffle garganelli as “the most amazingly rich, buttery pasta ever.” As for her b-day dish of choice? Jon & Vinny’s cacio e pepe with fresh bucatini noodles.

In the Big Apple, you’ll find Kendall tucking into the spaghetti carbonara at Roscioli, “An amazing little place with such high energy and the best, freshest food.”

If you’ve never eaten pasta in the world’s pasta capital, Kendall just added another item to your bucket list: homemade pasta that’s tossed in a wheel of pecorino-romano cheese by your table at mother-and-son-run Da Danilo in Rome.