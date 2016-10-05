Kenya on course to host 2018 Africa Nations Championship

Nairobi, Oct 5 (IANS) Kenya will spend over $1 million to renovate its stadia ahead of the 2018 Africa Nations Championship football tournament, which the country will host across four venues.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa on Tuesday said only one stadium in Nairobi is sanctioned to stage international matches while three more venues will be required to meet the demand for the competition, which brings together 16 teams, reports Xinhua news agency.

“There should be no cause for alarm. The country is on course to host the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN),” said Mwendwa.

Confederation of African Football (CAF) will send in a team of inspectors to review the organisational progress. The event will come a year after Kenya has hosted another international competition in Nairobi, the World U-18 Athletics Championships.

“The government is doing what it has to do in order to have the venues ready. There will be further inspections by CAF soon and it is important that we step up the organisation to get the job done before they come around again,” said Mwendwa.

Alongside Nairobi, Mwendwa said the event will also have matches staged in Kisumu and Mombasa.

“The country has its infrastructure and all we need to do is just to renovate them to meet the required standards. These stadia only need to improve their playing infrastructure. We have taken a big risk and we must do our best to get it right,” said Mwendwa.

Kenya was picked by CAF’s Executive Committee to host the tournament in February, following what the body termed as receipt of necessary government guarantees and complete dossier, including the required infrastructure and security.

