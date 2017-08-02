Kept NDRF team under captivity for three hours: Case registered against ‘Narmada Bachao Andolan’ protestors

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh), Aug. 02: A case has been registered against the ‘Narmada Bachao Andolan’ workers here on Tuesday by the administration for keeping a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in captivity for three hours.

The people are protesting after the government had closed the gates of Sardar Sarovar Dam on Narmada River, due to which houses of 40,000 families are facing submergence.

The administration has alleged that the workers protesting there held a team of NDRF under captivity for three hours.

Refuting the allegations Narmada Bachao Andolan leader Medha Patkar said, “The government is making false cases to defame the movement after the administration is has imposed a case.”

Patkar’s health is deteriorating, who is been fasting from past seven days in protest on Narmada bank in Dhar district’s Chikhalda village.

(ANI)