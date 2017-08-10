Kerala Athirapilly waterfalls to be history: KSEB secretly begins Athirappilly Hydro Power Project.

Athirappilly/Kerala, August 10: Threatening and putting the life of rich flora and fauna at Athirapilly waterfalls in danger, hydro power project has arrived with their initial step. According to media reports, KSEB (Kerala State Electricity Board) has informed the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) about pulling the electricity line and installing the transformer in the area. KSEB has made it clear that the construction works worth Rupees Five Crore began even before the completion of environmental clearance on 18th July.

KSEB moves in a well-planned manner maintaining high secrecy. Besides, they have handed over Rupees Five Crore to Forest Department as compensation for axing down the forest land during the construction of the dam.

The construction work began neglecting all protests made by CPI, opposition, environmentalists and the tribes from the area. Electricity Minister of the state, M M Mani, has recently noted that the government is moving forward with the Athirapilly project.

According to media reports, the dam would affect 138.6 hectors of forest land and livelihood of the tribal group relying on that forest area and river body. The project would dry up the water flow of Athirapilly falls and that really affects ecology and tourism in that area.