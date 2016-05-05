Kerala becomes home to Sexual Abuse

Days after a law student was brutally raped and murdered in Peerumbavoor, as many as six rape cases have reported across the state on May 4.

Thiruvananthapuram

Three cases have been registered in the state capital, Thiruvananthapuram. A 19-year-old nursing student was reportedly gang-raped and left abandoned in Varkala. Apart from this, a minor and a 67-year old lady were raped at rural parts of the district.

Thrissur

A man was arrested by Thrissur Police after he allegedly raped his relative. An 18-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly raping a handicapped girl in the district. Similar case has been registered against a man for allegedly raping a 22-year-old boy.

Moreover, couple of sexual abuse and assault cases have also been registered.

A Madrassa teacher in Tirur in Malappuram district sexually abused six class 1 students. The Childline authorities of Malappuram have registered a case regarding this, against the accused who is absconding and forwarded the case to Tirur police for detailed investigation.

The incident came to light after a group of parents of madrassa students and the Madrassa management committee approached childline authorities with compalaint against the Madrassa teacher. The detailed investigation and counselling of students by childline volunteers found that the Madrassa teacher abused and misbehaved with six students during class time.

Following the findings of childline, the parents and local people had staged strong protest against teacher and he went into hiding. The childline volunteer Muhsin Pari said that there were allegation that the same teacher also involved in a similar case of misbehaving with students in another Madrassa recently.

In another incident of sexual abuse of a15-year old girl at Kootilangadi near Malappuram, the Malappuram police took one person into custody. According to childline authorities, the step father has been sexually abusing the girl for last one year and the issue came to light after the toll free number of childline received an anonymous call regarding the sexual abuse of minor girl. The girl is second child of her mother and she was forced to stop her studies to look after her six younger sisters.

The childline authorities produced the girl before child Welfare Committee (CWC) on Wednesday and she has been shifted to children’s home. The medical examination of girl would be conducted on Thursday.

Similar cases have been registered in Pathanamthitta and Wayanad districts.