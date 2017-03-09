Kerala: BJP Leader Attacked By Bike Borne Assailants

Kannur(Kerala), Mar. 9: In yet another incident of political violence, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Kannur Mandal vice-president Sushil was attacked by bike-borne assailants Wednesday night in Olachery Kavu.

Sushil is admitted to Kozhikode medical college hospital and his condition is said to be stable.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) blamed the Communist Praty (CPIM) behind the attack.

Kannur district in Kerala has always witnessed political murders where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Communist Party Of India-Marxist (CPIM) have lost several of their cadres.

However, the CPM denied the allegation saying that it was a result of a feud inside the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Kerala police is investigating the matter.

Earlier on last week, an office of Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPIM) was set on fire on the night. According to initial reports, the CPIM office located in Vishnumangalam area of Kozhikode district in Kerala was set on fire by unidentified men. No casualties have been reported. The incident took place hours after a bomb was thrown at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office near Nadapuram.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) led by the CPIM returned to power in Kerala after the May 2016 assembly elections.

State Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has accused the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of deliberately trying to create unrest in Kannur district, which has been marred by political violence in the recent months.

Recently, a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader, Kundan Chandrawat from Madhya Pradesh, had offered Rs. 1 crore to anyone who would bring Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s head to him.

“If anyone beheads the Kerala Chief Minister, who is the murderer of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh activists, and brings his head I will bequeath my property worth more than Rs. 1 crore to him,” he had said. However, Kundan Chandrawat later withdrew his statement.

