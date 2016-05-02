Kerala BJP upset with Antony’s style of campaigning

Thiruvananthapuram, May 2: The Kerala BJP on Monday expressed concern at the manner in which former defence minister A.K. Antony was going hammer and tongs against them in his state assembly election campaign.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has threatened to approach the Election Commission to rein in Antony.

Since Saturday Antony is asking the people in Kerala at every election campaign to ensure there is BJP-mukta (BJP-free) assembly once the results come out on May 19, after the voting takes place in the state on May 16.

On Monday also, Antony attacked the BJP and told reporters in north Kerala that if the BJP was given space, literally what Vivekananda said about Kerala would become true.

Kerala BJP president Kummanem Rajasekheran told reporters here on Monday that Antony’s remarks about the BJP were unwarranted.

“We will approach the Election Commission against his remarks that peace will disappear should the BJP win seats in the Kerala assembly. Statements like these are meant to raise communal passion and this is improper,” he said.

The BJP in Kerala is yet to open its account in the 140-member Kerala state assembly.

During the 2011 polls, they finished second in three constituencies and in more than 100 they finished a distant third.

State BJP spokesperson J. Padmakumar told the media at the state party headquarters here that Antony was trying to divert attention from the AgustaWestland chopper deal and hence was attacking the BJP.

Antony’s election campaign that commenced on Sunday from Kasargode district will now pass through all the 14 districts in the state and conclude here on May 14.