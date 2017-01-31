Kerala BJP urges Union HRD Minister Javadekar to modify ICSE syllabus about Sree Narayana Guru

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 31 Kerala BJP today urged Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar to rectify a major mistake on the part of ICSE in their eighth standard text book in which Kerala’s greatest philosopher-poet-saint and social reformer Sree Narayana Guru has been depicted just as a leader of a particular community, apparently ignoring the historical facts and his contributions to the social life of Kerala.

In a letter to the Centre, Kerala BJP President Kummanam Rajasekharan urged the Union Minister to take necessary steps to rectify the mistake on the part of ICSE and withdraw the controversial part from the syllabus of eighth standard text book — the sixth chapter of “Effective History and Civics.”

“As a social reformer of India, Sree Narayana Guru had led a reform movement in Kerala, rejected casteism, and promoted new values of spiritual freedom and social equality.”

“Guru always stressed the need for the spiritual and social uplift of the downtrodden by their own efforts through the establishment of temples and educational institutions. Guru, with his tireless preaching of the doctrine of ‘One Caste, One Religion, One God,’ stood for moral and religious universalism. Sree Narayana Guru was a tireless crusader for social equality and fought against all sorts of discrimination prevalent against the down-trodden and the oppressed, in his times.”

“This is also to be noted that great visionaries of his times including Sree Ramana Maharshi, Poet Rabindranath Tagore and Mahatma Gandhi drew admiration about his vision, philosophy and life.”

The BJP President requested the Union Minister to direct ICSE to modify and correct the controversial syllabus by including portions from “Critique of Caste” (Jathi Memamsa) written by Sree Naraya Guru.

