Kerala: BJP worker hacked to death in Thrissur

Thrissur, Kerala, Feb 13: A Bharatiya Janata Party worker was allegedly hacked to death in Keralas Thrissur district late on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as 20-year-old Nirmal of Nettissery. Another person, Thomas, 29, who is critically injured in the attack, has been hospitalised.

The BJP state unit has alleged that the ruling CPM was behind the act and has called for a strike in Thrissur district.

Thrissur is a politically sensitive region with a history of red-saffron violence.

Earlier on January 18, a BJP activist Ezhuthon Santhosh was allegedly murdered by some CPM workers from Dharmadom. Police on January 20, had taken five CPM workers into custody.