Kerala capital to host street-book festival

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 7 : A street book festival, with book stalls from different publishers on either side of the road, will woo bibliophiles and art buffs to the ‘Manaveeyam Veedhi’ here from tomorrow.

Over 30 book stalls, a space for cultural performances and cafeteria would find place at Manaveeyam Veedhi, the cultural corridor of the capital city, as part of the five-day festival.

A host of cultural programmes, ranging from exhibition of mural paintings and magic shows to the staging of dramas, would offer a feast for art lovers, the City Corporation, the organiser of the event, said.

The participation of writers, artists, playwrights and magicians are expected to make the event more lively, Corporation Mayor V K Prasanth said.

Eminent poets Sugathakumari, V Madhusoodhanan Nair and Prabha Varma are expected to take part in the cultural meeting on the inaugural day.

Experts from different fields including media, film, literature and culture would participate in the discussions to be held along with the book festival.

‘Theruvukooth’, a Dravidian art, and commemorative programmes dedicated to late poets including ONV Kurup and Vinayachandran would be among the other highlights of the event, the organisers added.

Terming it a first such initiative by a corporation, Mayor V K Prasanth said the fest will cement Manaveeyam as the cultural hub in the city.

One of the stalls will showcase the waste management initiatives of the local body. Mayor said there has been a good demand from publishers to book stalls. Seven more stalls remain vacant. Those interested can log on to www.manaveeyambookfest.com to book the stall.

The Mayor will inaugurate the stalls on February 8 at 10 am. On the same day, the Minister for Culture A K Balan will formally inaugurate the festival in the evening. The festival will be open from 9 am to 9 pm. Finance Minister Thomas Isaac will inaugurate the concluding ceremony on February 12.