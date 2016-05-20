Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy hands over resignation letter to Governor P Sathasivam

Thiruvananthapuram, May 20: With Congress led UDF being routed in the May 16 assembly polls, Congress leader Oommen Chandy stepped down from the position as Kerala chief minister on Friday.

The Chief Minister handed over his resignation to state Governor Justice (Retd) P Sathasivam on Friday at 10:30 AM.

LDF had put up an impressive performance in the assembly polls winning 91 seats, while UDF could manage only 46.

Chandy, the only Congress Chief Minister to complete his full five year term came to power with a wafer thin majority of 72 members in a 140-member Assembly in 2011.

He issued a statement on his Facebook page where he thanked the people for the help and support that he and his government got since he came to power in May 2011.

“We will never blame the people. We failed to reach the people with our achievements. I now wish the new government all the best and expect that all the development projects that they started and which has reached its last stage be quickly completed,” Chandy added.