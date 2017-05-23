Kerala: Child beaten and harassed in Day Care centre "Kaliveedu" Kochi, owner arrested.

Kochi, May 23: Police has arrested a woman named Mini, the owner of the Kaliveedu Day Care Centre in Palarivattom, Kochi after she was found torturing kids in her centre. The shocking visuals show a one-and-a-half-year-old child being beaten and harassed in a Day care centre “Kaliveedu” in Palarivattom, Kochi. Asianet has brought the breaking news along with the video of the Day care centre “Kaliveedu” owner beating the toddler.

Parents of the child have come there and questioned the lady called Mini, who is said to be the owner of the Day Care Centre. After receiving the complaint, the police reached the spot and conducted a search.

Mini was later taken into custody. More than 20 children were present today in this “Kaliveedu” Day Care Centre today. There are allegations that small children are being tortured here.

Mini repeatedly told the parents who enquire about the scars on her child’s body, that the scars come as the kids fall down. Also, a Women employed in this day-care said that Mini used to beat and torture kids. The monthly fee levied here was between Rs 1500 to Rs 3500.