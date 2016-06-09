Kerala CM defends Sports Minister in battle with Olympian Anju George

Thiruvananthapuram, June 9 : Defending Kerala Sports minister E P Jayarajan on charges by Olympian Anju Bobby George, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday asserted that his minister had not misbehaved or abused the former athlete.

“She came to meet me and said that the sports minister asked her about flights being used by her. How can asking this be considered as an insult or misbehaviour to her? The previous government would have given her all these benefits to get her on their side and the new sports minister felt that it is not the norm that was being followed, that’s all,” Vijayan told the media here in a press conference.

Further stating that Anju told him that she did not have any allegiances to any political party, the Chief Minister added that he had assured her that he did not consider her as a representative of any political party.

Anju had earlier today alleged that Jayarajan had threatened her and other members of the Kerala Sports Council on charges that she had ‘misused’ funds.

Anju, who is the Kerala Sports Council President, further said in an interview to a news channel that Jayarajan’s attitude towards sports is not good and that she will bring the issue into the notice of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan soon.

Asserting that the minister had threatened her and other members of the Council when they assembled for the first meeting with him, she added that Jayarajan accused the Council members of being supporters of the opposition party and allegedly threatened them of dire consequences since the LDF had come to power.

Following the incident, Anju met Vijayan and submitted a letter of complaint against Jayarajan.