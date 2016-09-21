Kerala CM Pinarayi urges Centre to rescue Indians stranded in Riyadh

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 20 : Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today sought the intervention of the Centre to bring back 72 Indians, including Keralites, who have been stranded at Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.

In a letter to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, he said the stranded Indians were now living in labour camps.

They were brought from Dubai for an Economic City project.

They have not been getting salary for the past one year and are unable to go out of the camp, he said.

The workers are also not being provided with food and drinking water at the camps, the Chief Minister said and called for urgent steps to bring them back home safely.

Even though they lodged a complaint with the Indian embassy, no steps have been taken, Vijayan added.