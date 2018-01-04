Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan hails N Korean leader Kim Jong-un over his anti-US stand.

Kozhikode/Kerala, Jan 4: In what can spark a fresh controversy, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has lauded North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for his “tough” stand against the United States.

Speaking at the Communist Party of India (Marxist) district meet in Kozhikode, Vijayan said, “North Korea has been following tough anti-USA agenda. North Korea has successfully defended the pressure imposed by the U.S.”

Last month, a CPI (M) poster carrying a picture of Kim Jong-Un emerged in Kerala’s Nedumkandam. The poster was put up in the state to invite CPI (M) cadres to attend a party meeting.

The North Korean leader is known for his autocratic rule.

Recently, Kim Jong-un one-upped U.S. President Donald Trump’s infamous diet Coke button, by saying, “the nuclear button is always on the desk of my office”. (ANI)