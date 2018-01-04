Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan hails N Korean leader Kim Jong-un over his anti-US stand

January 4, 2018 | By :
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan hails N Korean leader Kim Jong-un over his anti-US stand.

Kozhikode/Kerala, Jan 4: In what can spark a fresh controversy, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has lauded North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for his “tough” stand against the United States.

Speaking at the Communist Party of India (Marxist) district meet in Kozhikode, Vijayan said, “North Korea has been following tough anti-USA agenda. North Korea has successfully defended the pressure imposed by the U.S.”

Last month, a CPI (M) poster carrying a picture of Kim Jong-Un emerged in Kerala’s Nedumkandam. The poster was put up in the state to invite CPI (M) cadres to attend a party meeting.

The North Korean leader is known for his autocratic rule.

Recently, Kim Jong-un one-upped U.S. President Donald Trump’s infamous diet Coke button, by saying, “the nuclear button is always on the desk of my office”. (ANI)

Tags: , ,
Related News
Here’s Hyon Song-Wol, Kim Jong Un’s ‘girlfriend’: Read here what happened when she arrived in Seoul
Kerala Governor skipped anti-Centre remarks on policy address: Congress slams Governor, Vijayan government 
SC issues notice to Kerala CM on CBI’s plea
Donald Trump asks China, other nations to cut relations with North Korea, adds Kim Jong Un turned N Korea a hell
Kim Jong Un boosts family power by promoting sister Kim Yo Jong
The romantic relationship of Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju
Top