Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan sent Independence Day Wishes to all CM throughout the nation. Does it sound suspicious?

New Delhi, August 14: Does it smell like a hidden agenda, behind Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan sending Independence Day wishes to all Chief Ministers in the nation? No other CM thus have sent Independence Day wishes till now. May be Kerala CM wanted the support from other states to ascend the throne of the Opposition leader.

As per India Live Today’s report published on August 9, Pinarayi Vijayan, being the CM of Kerala had faced many criticism at various situations. But he has tried to make his presence at the national level by intevening in certain issues like Jallikattu and Junaid’s murder. He has even expressed his firm decisions over certain issues. His name was taken to the National politics as soon as he attended the events at Telangana and Mangalore where he was earlier not allowed to enter.

Pinarayi Vijayan might be eyeing at the seat of an opposition leader, by his trials to float on the national politics. But as the Communist Party of India does not have any strength at the national level when compared to the present opposition, Indian National Congress, his hopes could take him maximum upto grabbing Sitaram Yechuri’s position leaving Yechuri to the backstage.