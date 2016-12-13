Kerala CM to inaugurate new Indian school in Sharjah

Sharjah, Dec 13 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate a new Indian school in Sharjah on December 22, local media reported on Tuesday.

Vijayan will be making his first visit to the United Arab Emirates after becoming the Chief Minister. The New Sharjah Indian School is located in the Juwaiz area of Sharjah.

A public programme will be held after a formal inaugural function of the New Sharjah Indian School, Khaleej Times reported.

While the existing Sharjah Indian School will retain all the girl students, the New Sharjah Indian School will accommodate the existing boy students from the old school and take more boy students in the new premises.

The two schools will work separately as a boys’ and girls’ schools, according to officials of Indian Association Sharjah, which manages the largest Indian community school in Sharjah.

The new school project has been going on for one-and-a-half years. Initially the new school will be able to accommodate around 6,000 students in Sharjah. About 12,000 students would be accommodated when the two phases of the new school project are completed.

–IANS

soni/ahm/sac