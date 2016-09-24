Kerala : Confusion in BDJS over alliance with BJP

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 24: Confusion prevails in the recently-formed Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) — the political outfit floated last year with the support of the powerful Hindu Ezhava leader Vellapalli Natesan — over its alliance with the BJP.

Natesan is the General Secretary of the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam, which is the social and cultural arm of the Hindu Ezhavas.

While Natesan said on Saturday that the BDJS got nothing from the BJP, his son Tushar Vellapalli and the one who leads the party, said “things are fine”.

“I have been invited to lunch with Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow when he arrives, and today at Kozhikode, I will take part in the BJP National Council meeting. Also, the BJP President is meeting the allies of the NDA and we are attending it,” Tushar told reporters on Saturday.

The BDJS, floated with much fanfare in December last year contested 37 seats, along with the BJP-led NDA, but failed to open its account.

One apparent reason why Natesan seems to be upset is that the BJP had given him certain assurances, but those are yet to be fulfilled.

“The Central University in the state has not yet been named after Sree Narayana Guru…the BDJS has not gained much from the alliance,” said Natesan.

This is the first time that Natesan has expressed strong displeasure with the alliance. His statement acquires greater significance in view of the fact that it comes soon after he called on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday evening.

Moreover, his showering praises on Vijayan, calling him the “strongest Chief Minister of the state” and pointing out that he always had good relations with the CPI-M-led Left Democratic Front have raised many an eyebrow.

State BJP President Kummanem Rajasekheran, however, downplayed the meeting of Natesan and Vijayan.

“What’s wrong with Natesan meeting and speaking with the Chief Minister of the state? I also speak to him,” said Rajasekheran.

Former state BJP President C.K. Padmanabhan dismissed the barbs of Natesan and said, “It’s Tushar who heads the BDJS, and he has already made it clear that things are fine.”

However, those who know the style and functioning of Natesan, are not amused by his reaction, as all through he has been reportedly manipulating the traditional rival fronts — LDF and the Congress-led UDF — to ensure that he gets things done using the SNDP.