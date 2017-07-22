Kerala: Congress MLA M Vincent arrested on charges of stalking, abetment of suicide of woman.

Thiruvananthapuram/Kerala, July 22: Kerala Congress MLA M. Vincent has been arrested on charges of stalking and abetment of suicide of a 51-year-old woman on Saturday.

A case was registered two days back against Vincent after the woman’s husband alleged that she tried to commit suicide by overdosing sleeping pills.

Kollam City Police Commissioner Ajeetha Beegum is investigating the case. She said she will interrogate Vincent once she gets Kerala Assembly speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan’s permission.

Meanwhile, the city magistrate also recorded her statement at a hospital in Neyyatinkara, where the victim is undergoing treatment, police added.