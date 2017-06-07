Kerala CPI legislator Geetha Gopi’s daughter’s wedding drew attention on social media after pictures of the bride decked in gold

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM,June7: The wedding of Kerala CPI legislator Geetha Gopi’s daughter drew attention on social media after pictures of the bride decked in gold went viral.

The wedding took place in Thrissur on Sunday. The issue has also made its way to the party’s discussion board.

Ms Gopi is a two-time Communist Party of India (CPI) legislator from Nattika in Thrissur district. The bride’s picture went viral in the social media and became a subject of discussion since Ms Gopi’s party colleague and former Kerala Agriculture Minister Mullakara Ratnakaran raised the issue of ostentatious weddings in the state assembly in April.