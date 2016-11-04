Kerala: CPI-M suspends Thrissur Councillor P N Jayanthan over accusation of rape, police starts investigation

Thrissur, Kerala, November 4: The CPI-M on Friday suspended P.N. Jayanthan, a party Municipal Councillor, and another party worker after a woman accused the two of raping her, in apress meet yesterday.

K. Radhakrishnan, a former assembly Speaker and presently the Thrissur district secretary of the CPI-M, made this announcement after a series of party meetings.

“Following a preliminary probe by the party, it has come to light that there was some financial dealings between Jayanthan and the lady and there has been no findings of any misbehaviour to the lady.

“Anyway, a detailed probe is already on by the police and the party also will further look into it,” said Radhakrishnan.

The issue flared in the assembly on Friday when the Congress accused the Kerala government and the CPI-M of shielding Jayanthan and three others who raped the woman in Thrissur district two years ago.

The 2014 case became public on Thursday when the victim along with her husband and two women activists told her horrid experience to the media in the state capital. IANS