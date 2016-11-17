Kerala CPI(M) leader surrenders to police in Ernakulam

Thiruvananthapuram,Nov17:A CPI (M) leader from Ernakulam went absconding, after he was booked by Kochi Police’s anti-goonda squad, Zakkir Hussain surrendered on Thursday morning.

Zakkir surrendered to the police and Kochi Commissioner of Police recorded his arrest. Zakkir is likely to be produced in court later on Thursday. The High Court had declined to grant him bail on Monday and asked him to surrender before investigators within a week.

CPI (M) Kalamassery area secretary Zakkir Hussain ,was booked for threatening and kidnapping an Ernakulam-based businessman Jube Paulose.

Following the allegations, Zakkir Hussain was suspended from the party on November 4. However, there was much furore over his alleged visit to the party office after the HC disposed of his bail petition.

The communist leader has been booked for various offences including kidnapping, confinement and threatening, under IPC Sections 323, 342, 363, 365, 506(1) and 120 (b).