Kerala CPI(M) workers set fire to BJP workers house in Palakkad

Thrissur,Jan 6:A BJP worker who suffered grievous burns after political rivals from CPI (M) set fire to his house, succumbed to his injuries on Friday at Jubilee Mission Medical College in Thrissur.The attack happened on December 28 at Kanjikode in Palakkad.

Radhakrishnan, 55, had been rushed to the hospital with 60% burns on his body. He was admitted along with his brother Kannan and his wife Vimala, who had also suffered burn injuried in the attack.

Three CPI(M) workers were arrested last week for the attack, a few others are still absconding.

“We have called for a district wide hartal on January 7. The attack was done with the intention to kill. The condition of both Kannan and his wife is critical,” Advocate E Krishnadas -BJP Palakkad district president said.

Kannan and Vimala continue to remain critical, with both sustaining over 70% and 80% burns respectively.

On December 28, a group of people had set fire to three bikes kept in a shed near the kitchen of Kannan’s house. The fire spread, causing the gas cylinder kept in the kitchen to explode. Both the shed and the house was completely burnt down.

All the three victims were local leaders of the BJP.