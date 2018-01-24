Kerala CPM state Secretary’s son facing financial fraud changed his name in official passport

T’puram, Jan 24: Kerala CPM state Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s son Binoy Kodiyeri, who is facing allegations of financial fraud leveled by a Dubai-based company in which he was a business partner, had changed his name in the official passport details.

According to reliable sources contacted by India Live Today, Binoy Kodiyeri, changed his official name from Binoy Vinodini Balakrishnan to Binoy Kodiyeri on 6-8-2017.

To bring in the change into effect, Binoy also gave an advertisement clarifying that the name change will be applicable to all records related to him.

Recently a Malayalam newspaper reported that Binoy was part of a business deal and some of his partners in Dubai filed a cheating case against him.

“It is to be noted that, changing names from the official records is considered as a practice to avoid the legal formalities. Also, the news reported saying that there is a travel ban on Binoy Kodiyeri.” said the source.

According to a complaint filed by Hasan Ismaeel Abdulla Almarzooqi, the owner of the company JAAS tourism LLC, Binoy cheated the company and his business partner Rakhul Krishnan of an amount of Rs 7.87 crore, excluding bank interest and legal charges totaling around Rs 13 crore.

Binoy, the elder son of Kodiyeri, was a business partner of a company called Solv Management Consultancy in Sharjah. The complaint says that Binoy, using his liberty in JAAS Tourism through Rakhul Krishnan, borrowed 313,200 Dirhams from the company account holding banks for buying a car. He had agreed to pay the EMI on time.

As per the complaint, Binoy Kodiyeri took a loan of 53.61 Lakhs rupees to buy AUDI car and a whopping amount of 7.7 crore rupees to start a business venture in India, UAE, Saudi Arabia and Nepal.

In contract, he promised that money will be given back in June 2016. but eventually, Binoy Kodiyeri stopped lending back the loan and so JAAS tourism LLC moved the court to claim the pending money including court fee and that sums up 13 crores.

According to reports, based on the complaint, the Dubai Public Prosecution later proclaimed Binoy as a willful defaulter in the UAE, the complainant said.

Also, the court there had asked him to file Interpol request to bring him back to Dubai.

The episode had already created a political storm in Kerala with BJP demanding that Enforcement Directorate should probe the case and Congress demanding a probe.

Meanwhile, CPM in Kerala distanced itself from the development saying there is nothing for the party to intervene. While its Left ally CPI said that it is for the CPM to probe the complaint against the CPM state secretary’s son.

Update: In a latest devolepement, Dubai police gave clearance certificate to Binoy Kodiyeri