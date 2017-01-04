Kerala: Daughter and husband locks old woman at home for three days without food and water

Idukki, January 4: The Marayoor Police has registered a case against a daughter and husband of an old woman, who was left at home for three days without food and water in Idukki district of Kerala.

The woman was lying on the floor and was in an unconscious state when the police reached her house. Such was her condition that the old woman was not able to speak even.

The police sought help from health department authorities, who admitted the woman at the Marayoor Government Hospital.

A case has been registered against the accused under Parents Maintenance Act, said police. (ANI)