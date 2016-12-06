Kerala declares holiday to mourn TN CM Jayalalithaa’s demise

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 6 : Kerala announced a holiday on Tuesday to mourn the demise of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa. All government offices and educational institutions will remain closed.

Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, one of India’s most charismatic political leaders, died in Chennai on Monday night after a bitter 74-day battle for life, ending an era in Tamil Nadu politics and plunging the state in deep grief. She was 68.

