Kerala: Federal Bank starts dispensing Rs 2,000 note through recalibrated ATMs
Kochi, November 15: Kerala-based Federal Bank today claimed that it was one of the earliest in the country to dispense Rs 2,000 notes through its re-calibrated ATMs.
No other bank in the country has claimed to be dispensing Rs 2,000 note, yet.
The Finance Ministry said on Saturday that the ATMs will be able to disburse new currency notes only by early December as recalibration of the machines requires both hardware and software modifications.
“Recalibration (requires both software and hardware changes) of ATMs is going on, which will be completed by end of this month or early December.
Other denominations will then be disbursed by ATMs,” a statement from Finance Ministry said. “Presently only Rs 100 notes are being disbursed from the ATMs. Out of 2 lakh ATMs, about 1.2 lakh are operational,” it added.
