Kerala government transfers collector of Palakkad, who issued a stop memo against RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat hoisting the national flag in a school
Palakkad,August17:The Kerala government on Wednesday transferred the District Collector of Palakkad, who issued a stop memo against RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat hoisting the national flag in a school here on the Independence Day.
The Collector, P. Marykutty, has been appointed as Panchayat Director, according to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s Facebook post on the decisions of Wednesday’s cabinet meeting. Five new collectors have been moved out in the reshuffle.
Sources in the government said that transfer of Marykutty has nothing to do with the recent controversy. Sources close to the Collector also dismissed that it had anything to do with the recent issue.
Defying the collector’s order, Bhagawat hoisted the flag. The Collector later submitted a report to the chief minister and the Education Department also seeking action against the school.