Kerala government transfers collector of Palakkad, who issued a stop memo against RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat hoisting the national flag in a school

Palakkad,August17:The Kerala government on Wednesday transferred the District Collector of Palakkad, who issued a stop memo against RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat hoisting the national flag in a school here on the Independence Day.

The Collector, P. Marykutty, has been appointed as Panchayat Director, according to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s Facebook post on the decisions of Wednesday’s cabinet meeting. Five new collectors have been moved out in the reshuffle.

Earlier, Pinarayi Vijayan government had courted controversy for transferring Devikulam sub-collector Sriram Venkataraman, who had been acting tough against the illegal land encroachers in Munnar. The government had also faced flak for transferring another IAS officer Adeela Abdulla, who successfully evicted illegal encroachments worth crores of rupees and identified more encroachments in the finance capital, Kochi. The cabinet took the decision to transfer Adeela as an item outside the agenda.

Sources in the government said that transfer of Marykutty has nothing to do with the recent controversy. Sources close to the Collector also dismissed that it had anything to do with the recent issue.

Defying the collector’s order, Bhagawat hoisted the flag. The Collector later submitted a report to the chief minister and the Education Department also seeking action against the school.