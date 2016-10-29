Kerala government’s battle against corruption : It will be dealt with sternly, Saying VS Achuthanandan

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 29 : Veteran CPI-M leader and former Chief Minister V.S. Achuthanandan on Saturday applauded the Kerala government’s battle against corruption.

“Corruption is being dealt with very sternly and I hope it will be taken forward,” Achuthanandan told reporters.

Achuthanandan was responding to the actions of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau led by Director General of Police Jacob Thomas, who in the past two days raided the residences of two top IAS officers holding the rank of Additional Chief Secretary.

Both Finance Secretary K.M. Abraham and Labour Secretary Tom Jose are being probed on the directives of a vigilance court following complaints that they possess assets more than their known sources of income.

Incidentally, Jose is the President of the IAS Officers Association and these raids occurred a day after the association representatives called on Chief Secretary S.M. Vijayanand and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

On Saturday, Vijayanand said he was yet to get a report from the vigilance. “Once the report is received, appropriate steps will be taken.”

Jose was to meet the media on Saturday. He is said to be now considering taking legal action. Abraham has written to Vijayan against Thomas.

Vijayan has promised that action will be taken if it was found that the vigilance inspection at Abraham’s home was done in an inappropriate manner.

On Friday, an officer who raided Abraham’s house here was served a show cause notice.