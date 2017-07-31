Kerala governor P Sathasivam summons chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan to express his unhappiness and concern over recent violence in the capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM,July31: In a clear sign that the Centre was losing its patience with the CPM-led LDF government over the law and order situation in the state, governor P Sathasivam summoned chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday morning to express his unhappiness and concern over recent violence in the capital.

On Saturday night, a RSS karyavahak was brutally murdered outside his house and on Thursday night there was a series of clashes between CPM and BJP cadres, raising apprehensions among the public that the state capital was in danger of going the Kannur way.

Word got out of Pinarayi being told to get his act right after the governor tweeted in the afternoon about his 11.30am meeting with the CM at Raj Bhavan. “Summoned chief minister and state police chief to know about action taken by state government on law and order issues in Trivandrum,” his first tweet said.

The chief minister in turn, as another tweet by the governor revealed, promised that “law breakers irrespective of status or political affiliation will be sternly dealt with”. Pinarayi also agreed to have a face-to-face meeting with the BJP state president and the RSS head in Kerala soon and to make a public appeal for peace after this meeting.

The governor spoke to BJP state president Kummanam Rajasekharan about the RSS man’s murder and the attack on the BJP party office and informed him about measures being taken by the state government. The governor also phoned CPM state general secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan to enquire about the stone pelting at his son’s residence.

On Sunday morning, Union home minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Pinarayi over phone and expressed his concern over the law and order situation. The governor too spoke to Rajnath after his meeting with the chief minister and the state police chief.

State police chief Loknath Behera apprised the governor on measures taken to book the culprits and to maintain peace.