Kerala Governor skipped anti-Centre remarks on policy address: Congress slams Governor, Vijayan government 

Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress-led UDF on Tuesday slammed Kerala Governor P. Sathasivam for skipping references critical of the Modi government from his prepared speech in the state assembly and hit out at the Pinarayi Vijayan government’s silence over it.

The opposition was critical of the Monday incident when Sathasivam skipped three sentences critical of the Narendra Modi government from his 89-minute prepared speech when he addressed the Legislative Assembly on the opening day of the Budget session.

Addressing the media, Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said it was improper on the part of the Governor to skip certain sentences, and the general norm when such an incident happens was also not followed.

“On the part of the CPI-M-led government, it’s even more strange that all along the CPI-M has always been contemptuous of the post of Governor, but still not a word has been spoken by them nor has the party organisation said anything.

“I have now given a letter to Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan to let them know that when the Governor’s speech is taken up for discussion — which is the one that should be discussed.

Would it be the one that was given to us after the speech, which included the sentences that the Governor skipped, or would it be the one which he read out,” said Chennithala.

Deputy Leader of Opposition M.K. Muneer of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) said they wished to know if the Governor had written to the government, informing that he would not be reading out a few sentences. The party also wished to know if the Left Front government has written to the Governor asking to know what happened.

“As per the rules of procedure, now that the Governor himself has not made any statement on it, the government should find out and come out with a new resolution if they are planning to include the sentences that the Governor has skipped.

“We will wait to hear and then we will make our next move.

“As things stand there is a crisis and it’s for the state government to resolve it,” said Muneer.