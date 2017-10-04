Kerala Harthal on 13 October, protesting over policies of BJP-CPM rules: Ramesh Chennithala

Thiruvananthapuram, October 4: The Indian National Congress UDF Kerala faction has declared a Harthal on 13th October (Friday).

The Harthal is in protest against the anti-social policies of the Central and State Governments.

The UDF Harthal was declared on Wednesday by the opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala.

He alleged that the BJP led Central Government and the Communist party led Kerala State Government is doing harm to the common people through its policies.

This is a breaking news. More details awaited.