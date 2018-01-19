Kerala HC bans debates, discussions on media over Bar Bribery case

Kochi/Kerala, Jan 19: In the wake of the Kerala Bar Bribery case, the Kerala High Court has banned all the debates and discussions on media relating to it, on Friday.

The High Court has directed the police not to release any information on the investigation in the Bribery case. The Court also registered its disapproval on the leak of details of the investigation. Simultaneously, the Vigilance has informed the Court that the investigation on the information leak is on.

Allegedly, even the details of the case submitted by the investigation team in a sealed cover at the court were leaked. This, in turn, disclosed the information that there is no evidence against KM Mani in the scam. As a result, the court has intervened in the matter and banned media discussions on the same.

The Court has observed that the discussions on the case would adversely affect the proceedings of the case. After the advocate informed about the leak, the court did not further comment on the matter but warned not to repeat it.

The Vigilance had submitted the report the other day. It is said that no scientific or circumstantial evidence exists against KM Mani in the case. The High Court has granted 45 days time to the Vigilance team to complete the investigation and submits the final report.