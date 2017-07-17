Kerala HC drants interim bail to former DGP TP Senkumar

Kochi/Kerala, July 17: The Kerala High Court has granted interim bail to the former Kerala DGP TP Senkumar in a case for allegedly making communal remarks.

Former DGP T P Senkumar has approached the high court for his anticipatory bail based on complaints on him that he had made statements that provoke communal discord in an interview that he gave to a Malayalam magazine.

A case has also been registered against the magazine that published the interview.

It was some statements that he made in an interview with a Malayalam magazine after he retired as the state police chief that became the topic of controversy.

