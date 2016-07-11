Kerala HC grants bail to all 43 accused in Puttingal temple fire tragedy

Kochi july 11:Nearly three months after the fire tragedy at the 100-year-old Puttingal Devi temple, Kerala High court on Monday granted bail to all accused.

“Kerala High Court grants bail to all 43 accused in Puttingal temple fire tragedy,” reported ANI.

In one of the worst tragedies to hit Kerala, at least 106 people were killed and 383 injured in a devastating fire that engulfed during an unauthorised display of fireworks.

The mishap had occurred as sparks from fireworks fell on the storeroom ‘Kambapura’ and the crackers kept there exploded. The blaze spread quickly trapping devotees within the complex.

The explosions also ripped chunks of concrete and plaster from the temple and nearby buildings which fell on people killing some on the spot and wounding many others. The official statement said 75 bodies have been identified and 84 post-mortems had been conducted.

Police had registered a case of attempt to murder and other offences against six persons, including members of temple managing committee and associates of firework contractors in connection with the tragedy.