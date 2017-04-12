Kerala HC orders CBI to take over Kalabhavan Mani’s death case within one month

Kochi/Kerala, April 12: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday has ordered CBI probe into the unexpected death of the prominent Malayalam actor Kalabhavan Mani.

The High Court has directed CBI to take over the probe within a month. Earlier, the CBI has informed the authorities that it could not take up and investigate the case of Kalabhavan Mani’s death probe.

Kerala HC ordered CBI probe into the Malayalam actor Kalabhavan Mani death case. HC directed CBI to take over the probe within a month.

Kalabhavan Mani has died on 6 March 2016 at Amritha Institute of Medical Sciences, Kochi. Great chaos followed in the whole of South India after the prominent actors shocking and unexpected demise. Mani’s family including his brother has alleged that it was a murder. Many of Mani’s close aides and friends were under scanner after his death. It was also alleged that many had borrowed huge amounts from Mani and he had asked to give it back.

In the beginning, when he was admitted to the hospital, it was informed by the hospital that he has somehow consumed some sort of poisonous substance. An excess amount of methanol was also detected in his blood in the tests done when he was admitted to the hospital. Reportedly, he became was not conscious when he was taken to the hospital. And he never became. And he died just after a day.