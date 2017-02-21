Kerala HC postpones hearing of Pulsar Suni’s anticipatory bail plea till March 3

Kochi, Feb 21: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday postponed the hearing over the anticipatory bail application, moved by Sunil Kumar one of the three arrested accused, in connection with the Malayalam actress’ abduction and molestation case, till March 3.

Meanwhile, the car in which the Malayalam actor was abducted and molested, is being examined by forensic department in Aluva’s SP Office

Earlier on Monday, ‘Pulsar Sunil’ the main accused had filed an anticipatory bail plea before the Kerala High Court pleading for an opportunity to be given a fair and just hearing.

The Aluva court had sent Sunil and one other accused arrested to a 14-day judicial custody yesterday.

On February 17, a case of attempted rape was filed, after the actress was allegedly abducted and molested last Thursday night.

Earlier, one of the prime accused, who was her one-day driver Martin was arrested and sent to custody.

The incident reportedly took place while the victim was returning from a shoot, when the accused forcefully entered the car and tried to take her pictures.

According to police, the actress was held in the car for an hour, after which, she was dropped near her residence at around 10.30 pm. (ANI)