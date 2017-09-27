Kerala HC reserves its verdict on actor Dileep’s bail over Malayalam actress assault, abduction case

Kochi/Kerala, September 27: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday reserved its verdict in Malayalam actress assault and abduction case.

On September 7, one of the accused in the case, director Nadirsha (actor Dileep’s friend), approached the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail.

Another accused and Nadirsha’s friend, actor Dileep was arrested on July 10, under the charge of various IPC sections, including criminal conspiracy.

His bail plea has been rejected thrice.

Two of the key accused, Pulsar Suni and his accomplice involved in the actual abduction, were arrested a week after the abduction.

The incident reportedly took place when the actress was returning from a shoot, on February 17.

In the month of July, the Kerala High Court rejected the bail plea of actor Dileep’s manager Sunil Raj aka Appunni in connection with the case.

Earlier actress and wife of actor Dileep, Kavya Madhavan, was also interrogated by the investigation team. (ANI)