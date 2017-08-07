Kerala High Court lifts ban imposed on Indian Cricketer S Sreesanth

Kochi/Kerala, August 7: In a notable move, the Kerala High Court has lifted ban imposed on Indian Cricketer, S Sreesanth, by BCCI over alleged corruption.

Kerala High Court lifts ban imposed by BCCI on cricketer Sreesanth. pic.twitter.com/hqmVwMSh7e — ANI (@ANI_news) August 7, 2017

The Kerala High Court further clarified that the BCCI’s action on Srisanth is the denial of justice. Moreover, the ban could not be continued as the reason for imposing the ban is nullified.

Sreesanth had filed a plea in the High Courts stating that the BCCI ban is preventing him from playing even in the domestic matches.

The petition said that the BCCI report was completely depended on the information submitted by the Delhi police. And the Patiala sessions court had already dismissed after acquitting Srisanth. The Patiala Court has rejected the charges by the Delhi police.

BCCI has suspended Sreesanth, following his arrest by the Delhi Police in May 2013 in connection with the IPL match fixing scandal.