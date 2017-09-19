Kerala High Court postpones hearing of Dileep’s bail application to September 26

Kochi/Kerala, September 19: Actor Dileep’s bail plea was postponed for hearing to September 26. Dileep was on remand after being arrested over the actress attack case. This is the fifth time Dileep is moving the court in connection with the case.

While considering the actor’s fifth bail plea, the court asked the accused counsel that why did you come again? The Court had also asked whether there was any major change in circumstances which existed during last bail application. The court said it would not grant bail until there occurs a major change in the circumstances.

The court stressed that the investigation is in its final stage it is not possible to give bail to the accused at this juncture. The Kerala HC, which had earlier rejected his bail plea twice, said the situation hasn’t changed. The court also said that Dileep’s wife and actress Kavya Madhavan and director Nadhirshah had to be questioned. The HC had Monday postponed the anticipatory bail pleas of Kavya Madhavan and Nadhirshah to next week.

The court, however, did not hear the arguments of Dileep’s counsel B. Raman Pillai. The embattled actor, arrested for allegedly plotting to abduct and assault the young actress, was not entitled to get a statutory bail, a court here ruled Monday, blocking the embattled star’s get away from the prison for the fourth time.

The Angamaly magistrate court rejected Dileep’s bail plea for the second time. The HC had also rejected his bail plea twice. In his bail plea, Dileep had submitted that he has completed 60 days in judicial custody and hence, was entitled to a statutory bail.

The prosecution opposed his bail plea citing that the investigation into the case was still not completed. The prosecution also argued that if the actor was granted bail, that will adversely affect the probe.