Kerala High Court to hear Dileep’s bail plea tomorrow, Nadirsha’s on 4th Oct, Kavya’s plea concluded

Kochi/Kerala, September 25: The Kerala High Court would consider Actor Dileep’s bail plea tomorrow for hearing. This is the third time, Dileep is moving the High Court for bail over the actress molestation case. Dileep had approached the Angamaly Magistrate Court twice for bail.

According to sources, it is learnt that the Court is likely to reject the bail plea. So, tomorrow is a crucial day for Dileep. As, if the bail is rejected again tomorrow, it would be a test for him, if the police submit the charge sheet in the actress molestation case before October 10th.

Meanwhile, the investigation team says that the charge sheet would be submitted on 8th October. If the Court rejects the bail plea and the charge sheet is submitted within 90 days, Dileep has to continue in jail for a prolonged period as a trial prisoner.

While in the case of the Kavya, the court has concluded anticipatory bail application and would consider Nadirsha’s plea again on October 4th.

The Kerala High Court on Monday had closed the case stating that there is no need of an anticipatory bail for Kavya Madhavan. The Court has concluded the case as Kavya Madhavan is not an accused according to the report from the police.

The court clarified that there is no need of arrest as there are no chances of an arrest. Meanwhile, the court would consider Nadirsha’s anticipatory bail on 4th of October.