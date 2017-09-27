Kerala Higher Secondary Plus one improvement exam results declared, know how to download

Thiruvananthpuram/Kerala, September 27: The Kerala’s Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) declared the result of the Class 11 supplementary examination today at the official website dhsekerala.gov.in.

According to reliable sources, Kerala’s Directorate of Higher Secondary Education conducted the exam for those students who did not attend the First Year Higher Secondary examination that was held in March 2017.

How to download DHSE Kerala results 2017

Go to the official website for DHSE Kerala http://dhsekerala.gov.in/. Then on the homepage, click on the notification for the ‘Plus one improvement exam result’ 2017.

Then, a new page will open. Enter your roll number and other details in the fields provided. After that, download your results. Take a print out for further reference.