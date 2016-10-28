Kerala IAS officer, Tom Jose alleges, raids are deliberate attempts to insult

Thiruvananthapuram, October 28: After the vigilance and anti-corruption bureau raided flats of president of Kerala IAS Officers Association Tom Jose, the senior IAS officer on Friday alleged that all the documents and information with regard to his properties had already been produced, and the “raids were being conducted deliberately to insult him”.

As per report, Jose’s flats in Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram were raided simultaneously by the vigilance sleuths for collecting evidence in a case of disproportionate assets.

In this connection, an FIR was also filed against Jose in Muvattupuzha vigilance court.

Reports suggested that Jose is facing the charge of “illegally” buying land in Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg.