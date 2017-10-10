Kerala is a safe place for all, do not fall in false propaganda, says Kerala DGP Loknath Behera 

Thiruvananthapuram, October 10: The Kerala Police chief Loknath Behera on Tuesday said in a press meet that none shall fall in the false propaganda against Kerala.

Some false messages are being circulated in the social media especially in the WhatsApp that the labours coming from the other states are being killed in Kerala.

The DGP had called a press meet as this message had gone viral and the other states labours started returning to their natives in huge numbers.

DGP Loknath Behera had made it clear that Kerala is a safe place for all and there is nothing to be worried about. No one is targetted or attacked in Kerala. The Kerala police have started an investigation in this regard, DGP added.

He further added that this is a planned propaganda to shame the Kerala state. He urged that, do not ever fall a victim of false messages. He talked both in Hindi and Bengali to make all aware of the reality. Police is tracking the origin of the message. The DGP added that he is sad about such propaganda against Kerala.

The message spreading in the social media claims that Bengalis working in hotels in Kerala are being widely prone to attacks. One among the most viral is an audio saying that a hotel owner in the Mittai Theruv had strangled a labour form West Bengal and hung him on the roof.

The propaganda is being spread in WhatsApp groups. The pictures including mob lynching in North India were used to spread fear among other states labours. Such messages have gone viral in Midnapur, a place in Bengal.

Even notices were being distributed in Bengal to spread fear among the Bengalis. The police suspects that some of them who did not get chance to work in Kerala might be behind the propaganda.